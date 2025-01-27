FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 83-year-old Carmen Fichera was last in an unspecified part of the airport, at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

​Fichera stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black hat.

Fichera’s family told detectives that he has dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

