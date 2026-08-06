NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from North Lauderdale.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, Jacques Voltaire was last seen along the 7600 block of Kimberly Boulevard, at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Voltaire stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt, black pants and dress shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Voltaire’s family told detectives that he has dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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