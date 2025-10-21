DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly man in Dania Beach.

Eighty-one-year-old Dan Mckinney was last seen on Oct. 4 near 14 Southwest Sixth Street.

Mckinney is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Mckinney’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

