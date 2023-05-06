POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Chester “Chad” Wasilewski was last seen along the 5000 block of Northeast 14th Terrace, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Wasilewski stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

His family told detectives he suffers from dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on Wasilewski’s whereabouts to call BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

