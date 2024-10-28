WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are searching for an 80-year-old man who was reported missing from Weston.

Vadakkipalayam Devarajan, known as Dr. Raj, was last seen in the Weston Hills area at around 10:40 a.m., Monday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 140 pounds and has black hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call BSO at 954-764-4357.

