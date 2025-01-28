MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, Leonora Brown was last seen walking westbound from her home near the 7900 block of La Salle Blvd at around 11 a.m., Monday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 3 inches and weighing 106 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black top, grey sweatpants and a black skully cap.

According to police, she suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.