TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Tamarac.

According to BSO, Gloval Stephan was last seen riding a black bicycle near the 4700 block of Northwest 59th Street at around 3:50 p.m., Monday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 8 inches, weighing around 150 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, floral pattern shorts, black sneakers and a red hat. According to investigators, he wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

