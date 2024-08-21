TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Tamarac.

According to BSO, Gloval Stephan was last seen riding a black bicycle near the 4700 block of Northwest 59th Street at around 3:50 p.m., Monday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 8 inches, weighing around 150 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, floral pattern shorts, black sneakers and a red hat. According to investigators, he wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox