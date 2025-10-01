PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, 78-year-old Carlina Audelberth was last seen near 9700 North New River Canal Road, at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said Audelberth has gray hair but did not provide a physical description or specify what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

