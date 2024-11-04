DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 78-year-old man who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to BSO, Theophilus Worrell was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of Northeast 48th Street.

Worrell is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

He has black/gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green and beige striped shirt, blue jeans and a green hat. Worrell has a scar on the left side of his neck.

At the time, detectives said he was driving a 1999 red Ford Explorer with the Florida tag EYQN43.

BSO said that according to Worrell’s family, he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.