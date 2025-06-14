TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old woman who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Patricia Campbell was last seen at Lake View Retirement Residence, located along the 2300 block of Northwest 52nd Court, at around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Campbell stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, red pants and black slippers.

Staff members at the facility told detectives that Campbell has dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

