HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old man who was reported missing from Hollywood.

In a Facebook post, Hollywood Police said Bobby Womack was last seen along the 2700 block of Roosevelt Street, at around 6 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said he could possibly be driving a blue 1996 Chevy Tahoe.

Detectives said Womack has early stage dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

