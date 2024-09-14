TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 77-year-old Merit A. Mullings was last seen along the 8000 block of Fairview Drive, at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Mullings stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid short sleeve shirt and dark green pants.

Mullings’ family told detectives he suffers from dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

