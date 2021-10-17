FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 76-year-old Germilus Nonord was last seen along the 900 block of Northwest 19th Street, early Saturday afternoon.

76 year old Germilus was last seen early Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of NW 19 Street. Anyone with info on his whereabouts should contact police immediately.

Nonord stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700.

