FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.
According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 76-year-old Germilus Nonord was last seen along the 900 block of Northwest 19th Street, early Saturday afternoon.
Nonord stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.
Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700.
