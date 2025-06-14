POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 76-year-old man who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Gary Ready was last seen near the 3500 block of Northeast 15th Terrace, at around 6 p.m. on Friday, June 6.

Campbell stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Investigators did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Detectives said he was last seen drivign a white 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander with the Florida tag AJ15VV.

Officials urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

