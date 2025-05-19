MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in the search for a missing endangered man.

Baburaj Moses was last seen at the Embassy Retirement home at 6093 Northwest Ninth Court at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday.

He stands at 5 foot, 3 inches, and has thin white hair.

He was wearing black pants, a white plaid shirt and a green sweater that has Adidas written on the front.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Moses is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

