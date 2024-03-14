DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 76-year-old man who was last seen in Deerfield Beach.

According to BSO, Julio Cevallos was last seen in the area of 1900 Northeast Sixth Street, at around 7:30 p.m.

He is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing about 140 pounds. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and black jeans.

BSO said that according to his family, he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Cevallo’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

