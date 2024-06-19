PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 75-year-old woman who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Joann Truss was last seen in the area of SilverLakes leaving her home around 12:50 pm on Wednesday.

Have you seen 75-year-old Joann Truss? She was last seen around 12:50PM leaving her home in SilverLakes, wearing a red shirt with gray or khaki pants. Joann has Alzheimer's and may be confused.



Please contact Detective Rienzo at 954-743-1616 with any information. pic.twitter.com/1AEkp06yaO — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 19, 2024

Truss was last seen wearing a red shirt with gray or khaki pants.

Detectives said she suffers from Alzheimer’s and may be confused.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police Detective Rienzo at 954-743-1616.

