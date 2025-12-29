PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 75-year-old man who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, Levene Smith was last seen Monday morning, claiming to be going to Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives say Smith suffers from dementia & walks with a cane due to being partially paralyzed.

Smith stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and according to police, has no trackable devices and cannot swim.

Anyone with information on Smith’s location is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.