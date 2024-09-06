MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Margate.

According to police, 74-year-old Silvia Vivieca was last seen in an unspecified part of Margate, Thursday night.

She stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a long gray and white skirt.

Investigators said Vivieca was carrying two suitcases at the time of her disappearance.

Police said she suffers from schizophrenia and memory loss.

Officials urge anyone with information on Vivieca’s whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.