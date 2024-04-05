MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 74-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, Maria Savona was last seen near SW 68th Avenue and 36th Street on Thursday. Police said that she last spoke with her family on Sunday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 3 inches and weighing around 105 pounds.

Police said that she does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately

