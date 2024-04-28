PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 74-year-old man who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Wilfredo Brito left from the area of the 9800 block of Pines Boulevard and was last tracked near LeJeune Road and Southeast 12th Street, at around 6:30 p.m., Saturday.

Brito stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs between 145 and 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, brown cargo pants and black shoes.

Detectives said he suffers from memory loss and may not know his whereabouts.

Police said Brito is driving a gold 2011 Toyota Coral with the Florida tag LWZA45.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

