MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 74-year-old man who has been reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Desmond Yetman was last seen leaving his home in the area of 2800 NW 68th Lane at around 9:21 a.m., Thursday.

Video footage reportedly showed Yetman leaving the home wearing a black ball cap, multi-colored sweater, blue jeans and sneakers.

Margate Police said that Yetman meets the criteria for a “missing endangered adult.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

