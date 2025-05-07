POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 73-year-old man who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, Carlos Manuel Colon was last seen in the 200 block of Northeast 23rd Street at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 150 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, red pants and white sneakers.

BSO said that according to his family, he suffers from partial hearing loss and diabetes. He also uses an electric scooter to get around.

Anyone with information on Colon’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

