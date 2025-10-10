NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly woman.

Seventy-two-year-old Gerone Beabrun was last seen near the 5600 block of Southwest 12th Street at around 12:30 p.m., Friday.

She stands at about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a beige shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

According to her husband, she suffers from the early stages of dementia.

Anyone with information on Beabrun’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

