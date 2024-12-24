FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 72-year-old woman, who suffers from memory loss and was last seen near Fort Lauderdale.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Kathy Williams was last seen near the 800 block of Northwest 27th Terrace in unincorporated Central Broward, near Fort Lauderdale, around 11:30 a.m., on Dec. 20.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing around 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and white hair.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a blue and red shirt, and gray jeans

According to her caretaker, Williams suffers from memory loss.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

