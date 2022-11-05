DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Dania Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Carlos Gomez-Angel was last seen Friday at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday at the assisted living facility where he resides, located along the 100 block of Stirling Road.

Gomez-Angel stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on Gomez-Angel’s whereabouts to contact BSO detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

