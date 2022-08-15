FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders was last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL at around 2 p.m., Sunday.

He stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 205 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Sanders was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with the word “Lee” on it, dark blue pajama-type pants with Mickey Mouse on them and brown sandals.

According to his family, he suffers from dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on Sanders’ whereabouts to call BSO Missing Persons detective Christopher Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO’s non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.