FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing from a Fort Lauderdale hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 72-year-old Phillip Segretto was last seen leaving Holy Cross Hospital, Saturday night.

Segretto stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 124 pounds. Detectives did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Investigators said Segretto has dementia.

They urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or their local police department.

