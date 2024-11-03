MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s assistance in locating an elderly man who was reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, 72-year-old Geotis Johnson was last seen in the area of 7800 Ramona Street on Friday.

Johnson stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a green polo shirt, black jeans and black Skechers sneakers.

Detectives said Johnson meets the criteria for an endangered person.

Officials urge anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000.

