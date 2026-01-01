POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Authorities say Donna Baxter, 71, was last seen near the 50 block of West Sample Road at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Baxter stands at 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs around 150 pounds.

Officials urge anyone with information on Baxter’s whereabouts to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4274 or 911.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.