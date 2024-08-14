TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 71-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Tamarac.

According to BSO, Blanca Nieves was last seen near the 7800 block of South Colony Circle at around 8 a.m., Tuesday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 3 inches, weighing around 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, navy blue jacket and blue pants.

BSO said that according to her family, she experiences memory loss.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or call the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

