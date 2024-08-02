TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 71-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Tamarac.

According to BSO, Bonita Toller was last seen in the 5700 block of Rock Island Road at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, weighing around 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy short-sleeve shirt with a turquoise undershirt and gray leggings.

BSO said that according to her family, she suffers from dementia and takes medication. She also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information on Toller’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

