DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 71-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to BSO, Marie Jean-Marie was last seen near the 1300 block of Southwest 11th Avenue at around 2:30 a.m., Monday.

Detectives said that she predominantly speaks Creole and has medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 954-764-4357.

