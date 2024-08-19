MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, 71-year-old Hulon Oxendine left the Oasis at Margate Assisted Living Facility, located at 1189 West River Drive, at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said Oxendine is in a black wheelchair and left the area in an unknown direction. They said he meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Oxendine stands 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and pants of unknown colors.

Detectives said Oxendine has dementia and suffers from seizures, adding that he missed his daily seizure medication on Sunday.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

