LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 71-year-old man who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Vian John Avedisian was last seen near the 3100 block of Northwest 47th Terrace at around 2 p.m. on May 17.

He is about 6 feet tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to detectives, he uses a wheelchair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

