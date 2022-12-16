MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 70-year-old man who, they said, walked away from Northwest Medical Center in Margate.

According to Margate Police, Kenneth Keener left the facility on foot while he was waiting for transportation to his living facility, at around 5:20 p.m., Thursday.

Detectives said he took off in an unknown direction.

Police did not provide a physical description of Keener beyond saying he has a slim build. He was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt and dark jeans with a bandanna in his rear pocket.

Investigators said he has a catheter and an amputated left ring finger. They added he does not have his medication with him.

Officials urge anyone with any information on Keener’s whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.