MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman in Margate.

Sixty-nine-year-old Erna Alceus was last seen leaving her home near 1907 Northwest 79th Terrace on foot at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.

She’s five feet, two inches tall, has gray braided hair and was last seen wearing a white camisole tank top with leopard print, blue shorts and purple slippers.

Authorities believe she may have boarded a Broward County bus.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Erna Alceus is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

