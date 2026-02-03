CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coral Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly woman.

According to authorities, 69-year-old Leanise Demosthenes was last seen leaving her family’s residence in Coral Springs.

Demosthenes stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, black hoodie, with a black head covering and a dark-colored linen grocery store bag.

Demosthenes is believed to be experiencing the onset of dementia and has previously gone missing from her residence in Tamarac.

Anyone with information regarding Demosthenes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective J. Racine of the Coral Springs Police Department at 954-346-1757 or via email at jracine@coralsprings.gov.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.