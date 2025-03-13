DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 69-year-old woman who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to BSO, Maria Alves was last seen in the 4900 block of Northeast Second Terrace at around 6:45 p.m., Wednesday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 1 inch, weighing 160 pounds and having blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green tie-dyed shirt and black shorts.

BSO said that, according to her family, she suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Alves’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).



