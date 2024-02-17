HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, 69-year-old Michael Deladonne was last seen along the 2000 block of Polk Street, at around 3 a.m., Friday.

Deladonne stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. Investigators did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Detectives said Deladonne has been diagnosed with brief psychotic disorder and dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

