DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 69-year-old man who was reported missing from Dania Beach

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Curtis Harris was last seen along the 2400 block of South State Road 7, at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Harris stands about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a white shirt, and black and gold shorts as he pulled a red suitcase.

Harris’ family told detectives that he has dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

