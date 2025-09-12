COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 69-year-old man who was reported missing from Coconut Creek.

According to Coconut Creek Police, 69-year-old Florisvaldo Nascimento was last seen Thursday near his home in the Country Lakes Mobile Home Park.

Investigators did not give a physical description of Nascimento but did provide a picture.

Detectives said Nascimento has some health issues, so loved ones are worried about his well-being.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700.

