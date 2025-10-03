COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man who was last seen near his home in Coconut Creek.

Florisvalzo Donascimento was last seen wandering away from his home at the Country Lakes Mobile Home Park, along the 6800 block of Northwest 39th Avenue, Wednesday.

Donascimento stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was wearing a blue dress shirt, khaki pants, and black and white shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Police said he usually wears glasses and likes to carry a brown backpack.

Officials urge anyone with any information regarding Donascimento’s whereabouts to call Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.