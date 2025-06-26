POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in locating a 68-year-old man who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Milano was last seen along the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Milano stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 208 pounds, and has long white hair and blue eyes.

Detectives said he utilizes a wheelchair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. He also has multiple tattoos on his arms.

According to staff at the facility where he was last seen, Milano experiences mental illness.

Officials uge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

