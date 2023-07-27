SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 67-year-old woman who was reported missing from Sunrise.

According to Sunrise Police, Leanise D. Demosthenes was last seen in an unspecified part of Sunrise on Wednesday.

Demosthenes stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black head scarf, gray shirt and blue jeans. She was also carrying two tote bags.

Officials urge anyone with information on Demosthenes’ whereabouts to call Sunrise Police at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.