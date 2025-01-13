OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 67-year-old woman who was last seen in Oakland Park.

According to BSO, Rebecca Sadoff was last seen at the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services’ Adult Residential Treatment and Stabilization facility, located at 201 N.E. 40th Court, at around 11:20 a.m., Monday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 11 inches, weighing 220 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white cheetah print sweater, white undershirt, black pants and black sandals.

BSO said that according to staff members, she experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

