OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 66-year-old man who was last seen over three weeks ago in Oakland Park.

According to BSO, Mark Wilinsky was last seen near the 200 block of Northeast 40th Court at around 8:30 p.m. on June 3.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing around 130 pounds and having grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black shorts.

BSO said that according to his family, he experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).



