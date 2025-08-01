DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 65-year-old woman who went missing from Dania Beach nearly two weeks ago.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Pamela Hilton was last seen near the 800 block of East Dania Beach Boulevard on Saturday, July 19.

Hilton stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple dress.

Investigators said Hilton uses a wheelchair and has bandages on her feet.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

