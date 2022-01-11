MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miramar.

According to investigators, 65-year-old Veerapen Vythelingum was last seen at around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

He stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Vythelingum was last seen wearing a gray hat, dark coat, black pants, and black and yellow shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miramar Police Officer Melanie Peluso at 954-602-4209 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

