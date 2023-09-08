PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 65-year-old man who was reported missing out of Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Michael Nesbitt was last seen in the area of Northwest 84th Avenue and 84th Terrace, Tuesday morning.

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Nesbitt was last seen wearing black shorts and light brown work boots.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-445-2942.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.